Report: Bears' Mitchell Trubisky had surgery to repair labrum in non-throwing shoulder

Mitchell Trubisky is recovering.

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback underwent surgery to repair the partially torn labrum in his left shoulder after the regular season ended, according to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson. That is Trubisky’s non-throwing shoulder.

The recovery time is expected to be a couple of months.

Chicago general manager Ryan Pace said after the season that the surgery was a possibility for Trubisky; he played much of the season with the injury after getting hurt early in the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He missed Week 5 against the Raiders, and the Bears had their bye in Week 6. Trubisky returned in Week 7 against the Saints and wore a brace on his shoulder for the rest of the season.

Chicago has insisted that Trubisky will be the starting quarterback in 2020; Bill Lazor was hired as offensive coordinator and John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach to help the 2017 draft pick as he heads into his fourth season. Mark Helfrich was fired as coordinator after two seasons.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reportedly underwent surgery on his left shoulder. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

