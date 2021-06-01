Report: Bears to meet with Morgan Moses for help at right tackle

Report: Bears to meet with reliable tackle Morgan Moses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace and the Bears may not be done reshaping their offensive line this offseason. According to Adam Schefter, former Washington Football Team right tackle Morgan Moses is set to visit the team on Wednesday.

Ironically, the Football Team cut Moses after signing former Bears left tackle Charles Leno, Jr. Similar to Leno, Moses is an extremely reliable lineman. He started every game for Washington since 2015. If signed, Moses would presumably take the lead in the competition for the starting right tackle job over the incumbent Germain Ifedi.

The Bears have added other new faces to the offensive line through this year’s draft. They selected Teven Jenkins in the second round and Larry Borom in the fifth round. Pace has also signed Elijah Wilkinson, a versatile player to have as a backup who can play both guard and tackle.

