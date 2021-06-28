Report: Bears, Matt Nagy to hold joint practice with Miami Dolphins

Report: Bears to hold joint practices with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will reportedly bring back joint practices this offseason. According to Adam Jahns, the Bears and Dolphins will hook up for a couple of practices before they square off in the first preseason game of the year.

This should be fun. I’m told that the Bears will be hosting the Dolphins for a couple joint practices before their preseason game on Aug. 14. They will be at Halas Hall. The Bears’ plans to practice with the Broncos last year were scrapped because of the pandemic. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) June 28, 2021

As Jahns mentioned, the Bears’ plans to have a joint practice with the Broncos and Vic Fangio were scrapped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However they were able to make the trip out to Denver for some joint practices in 2019.

Inviting another team to practice is probably a breath of fresh air for both the players and coaches. To start, players get to line up against a real opponent, instead of the same teammates they’ve been competing against all summer. Coaches also get the opportunity to see how guys fighting for a roster spot fare in an unfamiliar scenario.

The Bears kick off the preseason at Soldier Field against the Dolphins on Aug. 14.

