Report: Bears looking to trade WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are exploring a trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Per Schultz, Chicago is asking for a fifth- or sixth-round pick in return for Claypool.

“GM Ryan Poles has been actively calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver,” Schultz wrote.

Claypool is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The move comes after Claypool’s comments to the media this week, where he questioned whether the coaching staff was putting him in the best position to succeed.

This isn’t the first time Claypool has caused a stir this season. He was criticized for his poor effort in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, where he later apologized to his team.

pic.twitter.com/HttUMggWla — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2023

The Bears sent their 2023 second-round pick — which turned into No. 32 overall — to the Pittsburgh Steelers last November for Claypool. It’s safe to say the trade has been a complete disaster for Chicago.

