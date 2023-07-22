Report: Bears looking to add edge rusher ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp next week, where their 90-man roster is set. But it sounds like there could be some changes on the way.

According to ESPN Chicago’s David Kaplan, the Bears are in talks with several free agent edge rushers, and they’re hoping to sign one before training camp starts next week.

“I’ve been making calls around the league, it sounds like the Bears are still engaged trying to pick somebody up,” Kaplan said. “…I keep hearing they want to add an edge rusher as soon as possible.”

While there’s not a lot left on the market, there are some veteran options who would be a solid addition to an unproven defensive end group. Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston and Jadeveon Clowney are the big names still unsigned.

Chicago’s biggest weakness on the roster is the defensive line, specifically at edge rusher, where DeMarcus Walker and Trevis Gipson are the presumptive starters heading into the 2023 season.

While signing one of the top remaining free agent edge rushers wouldn’t be a long-term solution, it would be a good stopgap before the team likely looks to address the position with one of their two first-round picks in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire