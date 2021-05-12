The full NFL schedule will officially get released on Wednesday night, but the first week’s games were announced on Wednesday morning and reports of other notable games are leaking out.

One of those leaks involves the Thanksgiving slate of games. Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports that the Bears will visit the Lions, the Raiders will visit the Cowboys, and the Bills will be in New Orleans to face the Saints in the final game of the day.

It will be the third time in the last four years that the Bears have spent Thanksgiving with their NFC North rivals. They won in Detroit in 2018 and 2019.

The Saints are also playing on Thanksgiving for the third time in the last four years. They beat the Falcons at home in 2018 and beat them in Atlanta the next year.

The Raiders visited Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2009 and 2013. They lost both of those matchups and also lost their last meeting with the Cowboys at home in 2017.

Report: Bears-Lions, Raiders-Cowboys, Bills-Saints on Thanksgiving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk