Report: Bears likely to keep Akiem Hicks

The Bears gave defensive tackle Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade, but nothing has materialized and it now appears Hicks will remain in Chicago.

Hicks is now likely to remain with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears officially cut cornerback Kyle Fuller on Saturday, and their precarious salary cap situation led them to consider parting ways with Hicks as well. Hicks is heading into the final year of his contract and scheduled to earn $10.5 million this season.

But the Bears didn’t find a trading partner, and the 31-year-old Hicks won’t be going anywhere.

