Report: Bears legend Dick Butkus passes away at 80

Former Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has passed away at the age of 80, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead At 80 https://t.co/F5WH8a9TEF — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2023

According to the report, Butkus was found unresponsive in his house on Thursday afternoon. Paramedics arrived and pronounced dead at the scene.

More information to come.

