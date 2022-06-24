Report: Bears LB Matt Adams arrested for gun possession

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
Linebacker Matt Adams’ tenure with the Chicago Bears isn’t off to a good start.

According to TMZ, Adams was arrested for gun possession on Thursday after police spotted him near a Jeep that was reported stolen. When the police searched the vehicle, which Adams claimed to have bought, they found a loaded handgun and extended magazine.

Per TMZ, Adams had a permit for the gun, but it wasn’t issued by the state of Illinois. Adams previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason, where he followed former Colts defensive coordinator and new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to Chicago. Adams is among those competing for a starting job alongside Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow.

Adams is the second Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver  Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving with a suspended license back in late April.

At the time of this article, the Bears have yet to comment on the incident.

