Report: Bears LB Matt Adams arrested for gun possession

Linebacker Matt Adams’ tenure with the Chicago Bears isn’t off to a good start.

According to TMZ, Adams was arrested for gun possession on Thursday after police spotted him near a Jeep that was reported stolen. When the police searched the vehicle, which Adams claimed to have bought, they found a loaded handgun and extended magazine.

Per TMZ, Adams had a permit for the gun, but it wasn’t issued by the state of Illinois. Adams previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears linebacker Matthew Adams was arrested for gun possession on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/Z6Mc9vkdOY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2022

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason, where he followed former Colts defensive coordinator and new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to Chicago. Adams is among those competing for a starting job alongside Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow.

Adams is the second Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving with a suspended license back in late April.

At the time of this article, the Bears have yet to comment on the incident.