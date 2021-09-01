Report: Bears LB Danny Trevathan to be placed on short-term injured reserve

When the Chicago Bears announced their initial 53-man roster, there were questions about why they were carrying seven inside linebackers. It sounds like we have an idea why as the Bears are expected to place Danny Trevathan on short-term injured reserve to start the season, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Trevathan landing on injured reserve clears the way for Alec Ogletree to start alongside Roquan Smith at inside linebacker when the Bears face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Ogletree, who signed with the Bears on Aug. 4, was one of the biggest surprises from training camp and preseason, where he quickly played his way into a roster spot. Ogletree’s impressive performance prompted many to wonder if he could challenge Trevathan for playing time.

Nothing official yet but the word circulating right now is the #Bears are placing ILB Danny Trevathan will be placed on short-term injured reserve. That adds some context to the team keeping seven inside linebackers on the 53-man roster through Tuesday's cuts. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 1, 2021

Trevathan played in Chicago’s preseason finale against the Titans, where he had an interception. He appeared fine, but something obviously happened.

With Trevathan out for at least the first three games, Ogletree has an opportunity to play himself into a permanent starting role alongside Smith.

When the Bears place Trevathan and rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on IR, that’ll free up two roster spots, likely for cornerbacks.

