Report: Bears land top CFL free agent Tre Roberson

The Bears have made an intriguing signing, landing the services of the much sought after CFL cornerback Tre Roberson. He was a hot topic this NFL offseason, a player most critics agreed was the No. 1 CFL free agent.

So blessed to be @ChicagoBears thank you for the opportunity in allowing me to help this organization get to the goal of winning a super bowl. Thank you to my agent for fighting hard for me through this whole process @camRONweiss @DynamicSportGrp#beardown — Tre Roberson (@tre5_roberson) January 29, 2020

Roberson has an interesting background. He originally came up through the ranks as a quarterback, eventually becoming the first true freshman to ever start at quarterback for Indiana University Bloomington. After transferring to Illinois State and playing the 2014 and 2015 college football seasons with the Red Birds, Roberson turned pro and ultimately went undrafted as an extremely under-the-radar prospect.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eventually, the athletic Roberson made the switch to cornerback. He didn't stick with the Minnesota Vikings after making their roster ahead of the 2016 NFL preseason, being a part of the final round of roster cuts. He made his way to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, where he really started to make a name for himself at cornerback.

Roberson has a total of 95 tackles and 10 interceptions over his two seasons in the CFL, helping lead the Stampeders to a Grey Cup (CFL's title game) win. He chose the Bears over nine other NFL teams and according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, is expected to get the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since the Miami Dolphins signed Cameron Wake.

Story continues

Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2020

People forget the impact cam wale had on the league, OL do not forget. Hope this dude plays well in Chicago great story — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 29, 2020

The Bears have made their first "splash move" and for the sake of Bears faithful, hopefully, this represents the first of many great additions to the Bears' roster.

Report: Bears land top CFL free agent Tre Roberson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago