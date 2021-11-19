Report: Bears' Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. The Bears will place him on injured reserve.

Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Mack, 30, hasn't played since Week 7 while dealing with the foot injury. The hope was he would return after the team's Week 10 bye, which is how he reportedly avoided being put on injured reserve earlier in the season.

