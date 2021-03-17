Report: Bears keep Kyle Fuller, Akiem Hicks and get under salary cap

Report: Bears get under cap while keeping Fuller, Hicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All offseason, we heard about how teams would have to make tough decisions to cut or trade key players due to 2021’s reduced salary cap. However, it appears the Bears have managed to get under the cap by Wednesday’s 3 p.m. deadline without taking any incredibly drastic measures.

The #Bears got under the cap without having to cut CB Kyle Fuller or DL Akiem Hicks. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 17, 2021

Also spared was tight end Jimmy Graham, who only has one year left on his deal and carries a $10 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.

The Bears restructured the contracts of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair earlier this month, which helped free up a reported $23 million this year. But that doesn’t mean the Bears escaped without making any cuts. They released starting nickelback Buster Skrine, and reports said that they declined an option on starting right tackle Bobby Massie.

This also doesn’t mean a trade, cut or even an extension can't come down the line later on. Managing the salary cap is a fluid situation, so any new free agent signings will likely come with a corresponding move. But for now, it looks like the Bears are able to get under the cap with fewer transactions than expected.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!