Report: Bears' Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs vs. Ravens

Report: Fields suffered cracked ribs vs. Ravens

A new report from Ian Rapoport sheds more light on the nature of Justin Fields’ ribs injury. Per Rapoport, an MRI revealed the Bears’ rookie quarterback cracked a few ribs in last week’s game against the Ravens. They were “not deemed major,” allowing Fields to return to action “shortly,” per the report.

According to Jay Glazer on FOX’s pregame show if the Bears were playing on Sunday instead of Thursday, Fields would be “50-50” to play against the Lions. Instead, the team expects him to be able to play in Week 13.

The Bears don’t know exactly when Fields hurt himself last week, but he came out of the game after the first drive of the second half and did not return to the game. Andy Dalton replaced him the rest of the way, and nearly manufactured a comeback win. It will be Dalton leading the offense in Detroit, with Nick Foles backing him up.

