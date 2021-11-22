Report: Bears' Justin Fields being examined for spleen injury

Report: Fields having spleen examined in addition to ribs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears loss to the Ravens in Week 11 was tough. “Sickening,” according to Robert Quinn. But arguably the toughest part was losing rookie quarterback Justin Fields to a ribs injury. However, a new report from Chris Mortensen and Jay Glazer says Fields’ examination after the game was a bit more in-depth than just getting x-rays to see if he broke anything.

Justin Fields is not only getting his ribs checked at hospital but also his spleen, per @JayGlazer. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 22, 2021

To be clear, this does not necessarily mean Fields has sustained a serious injury. It could simply be a precautionary test.

After the game Matt Nagy did not have any update regarding Fields’ injury. He also couldn’t say whether or not Fields would be healthy enough to play on Thanksgiving when the Bears take on the Lions.

Before his injury, Fields was struggling too. He only completed 4-11 passes for 79 yards, adding 23 rushing yards on four carries.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!