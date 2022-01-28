Report: Bears interviewing Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton for offensive coordinator job

The Houston Texans are having what is left of their coaching staff picked apart while they are still amid a coaching search.

According to David Kaplan from ESPN 1000 [WMVP-AM] in Chicago, the Chicago Bears are interviewing Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Bears have recently completed their own coaching search with the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Texans have an offensive coordinator vacancy of their own as they let-go Tim Kelly, who had held the position from 2019-21 and called plays the past two seasons. The expectation is that Hamilton becomes the new offensive coordinator, pending who the Texans finally settle on as their fifth full-time coach in team history.