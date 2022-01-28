Report: Bears interviewing Pep Hamilton for offensive coordinator

Kaplan: Bears interview Pep Hamilton for OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is wasting no time getting to work in Chicago. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, Pep Hamilton is one of the men Eberflus is considering for his first staff.

Source just confirmed to me new #Bears GM Ryan Poles is interviewing former Bears assistant Pep Hamilton for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy this morning at Halas Hall. He was the QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Houston Texans this past season. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 28, 2022

Hamilton has worked for the Bears before, as quarterbacks coach on Lovie Smith’s staff from 2007-2009. In that capacity he worked with Rex Grossman, Kyle Orton, Brian Griese, Jay Cutler and Caleb Hanie. He’s worked with other notable QBs, like Andrew Luck at both Stanford and Indianapolis. Hamilton was Justin Herbert’s quarterbacks coach in his breakout rookie season. Most recently, Hamilton worked with rookie Davis Mills in Houston, as the Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Hamilton has 23 years of coaching experience, dating back to 1997 when he got his start as the quarterbacks coach for Howard university. Of those 23 years, 13 were spent with NFL teams. He’s worked as an offensive coordinator once, from 2013-2015 with the Colts.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!