Joe Brady’s run as the Panthers offensive coordinator came to an early end, but he could be back in the NFL for the 2022 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bears are interviewing Brady for a role on Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff. That role is unclear, but it won’t be offensive coordinator because they’ve already hired Luke Getsy for that job.

Brady’s hiring by the Panthers in 2020 was greeted with great fanfare given his role as LSU’s passing game coordinator in a national title-winning 2019 season. Brady was talked about as a future head coach after his first season in Carolina, but he was fired in early December with the Panthers floundering offensively.

While the exact nature of the role the Bears are discussing with Brady isn’t known, it’s a good bet that it would include working with quarterback Justin Fields as they try to develop the 2021 first-round pick heading into his second season.

Report: Bears interviewing Joe Brady for spot on coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk