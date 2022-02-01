Report: Bears to interview Joe Brady for offensive staff

Report: Bears interview Joe Brady for offensive job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

More reports are surfacing as Matt Eberflus’ Bears staff begins to take shape. On Tuesday, it was a report of someone who could be joining on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears are interviewing ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady today for a position on their staff, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2022

Brady has most recently worked as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, a position he held for the past two seasons. But he’s perhaps best known for his work as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the LSU Tigers in 2019.

That offense featured the incredible WR pairing of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, with Joe Burrow at quarterback. The Tiger trio combined for an astonishing 195 catches for 3,320 yards and 38 touchdowns, in only 14 games. Brady also got running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire involved in the passing attack, with 55 receptions for 453 yards and one receiving touchdown. Brady’s passing attack was practically unstoppable that season, as the Tigers cruised to a national championship. LSU averaged 48.7 points in the regular season, and barely slowed down in their three postseason games. They averaged 47.3 points across the SEC Championship game vs. Georgia, and their CFP games against Oklahoma and Clemson.

However Brady wasn’t able to recreate that success in Carolina with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton all taking turns under center. In 2020, the Panthers ranked 24th in scoring offense and 21st in total offense. They took a step back last season, finishing 29th in scoring offense and 30th in total offense.

Brady has other NFL experience, working under Sean Payton as an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2017 and 2018.

Brady won the Broyles award in 2019, which recognizes the NCAA’s top assistant coach.

Eberflus has already hired former Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy to be the Bears new offensive coordinator.

