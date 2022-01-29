Report: Bears to interview Jaguars WR coach Sanjay Lal for offensive coordinator job

Report: Bears to interview Jags' Sanjay Lal for OC position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After hiring Matt Eberflus to be their next head coach, the Chicago Bears are now focused on filling out his staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal will interview for the Bears' offensive coordinator job on Saturday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Lal, 52, has bounced around the league as an assistant since 2007 with the then-Oakland Raiders (2007-11), New York Jets (2012-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), Seattle Seahawks (2020) and Jaguars (2021). He's been a wide receivers coach every year since 2009, with the exception of 2020 when he was a senior offensive assistant with the Seahawks.

Eberflus and Lal don't have a specific connection that we know of. Oddly enough, Eberflus left Dallas for Indy in the same year that Lal left Indy for Dallas.

Beyond Lal, there have been several names linked to the Bears' OC position. Packers QB coach Luke Getsy reportedly has already been offered the job, but the Bears will obviously do their due diligence on all candidates -- including Lal.