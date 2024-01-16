Report: Bears interview Greg Roman for their offensive coordinator job

The Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their offensive coordinator opening, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

The Bears kept head coach Matt Eberflus after a 7-10 season, but they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The new hire will become Chicago’s 13th offensive coordinator in 26 seasons and third in four seasons.

Chicago also has interviewed or has requested to interview Shane Waldron, Klint Kubiak, Greg Olson and Liam Coen.

Roman, 51, was the Ravens' offensive coordinator from 2019-22. He also has served as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers (2011-14) and the Bills (2015-16).

The Bears could keep Justin Fields as their quarterback next season or they could draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.