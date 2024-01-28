Report: Bears to interview former first-round pick for WRs coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ search for a wide receivers coach has reportedly widened. According to Ian Rapoport, the team will interview Ike Hilliard for the position on new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s staff.

Veteran NFL WRs coach Ike Hilliard is in Chicago and slated to interview for the #Bears WRs coach job tomorrow, source says. He’s worked with OC Shane Waldron in the past, and has spent time in Washington, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

Hilliard was out of football last year and worked as the Auburn Tigers wide receivers coach in 2022. When the Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin and OC Eric Kiesau partway through the year, Hilliard was elevated to interim co-OC.

Hilliard is a former first-round draft pick who played 12 seasons in the NFL between the Buccaneers and Giants. He got into coaching right after his playing days ended and has 11 years of experience coaching at the NFL level. Hilliard spent time coaching wide receivers in Miami (2011), Washington (2012, 2014-2019), Buffalo (2013) and Pittsburgh (2020-2021).

Tom Pelissero reported earlier on Sunday that the Bears will also interview Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for their WRs job. The Bears officially hired Waldron as their new OC last Tuesday. Three days later they announced Kerry Joseph as their new quarterbacks coach. The Bears will also have to hire a new running backs coach. They retained offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray.

