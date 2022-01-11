Report: Bears to interview former Eagles coach Doug Pederson

Report: Bears to interview Doug Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears search for their next head coach is underway, and right away names have started to surface as the team begins reaching out for interviews. Monday night, Tom Pelissero reported that one of those names was a former Super Bowl champ, and another Andy Reid disciple.

The #Bears plan to interview former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson for their head coaching job, per source.



It'll be the second interview in this cycle for the Super Bowl winner Pederson, who also is a candidate with the #Jaguars. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Pederson was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020, and led the team to a Super Bowl win with Nick Foles at quarterback following the 2017 season. He didn’t take a job this season.

Pederson also has numerous ties to Nagy, outside their shared connection to Reid. He acted as the Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. During that time, Nagy was the Chiefs quarterbacks coach. When Pederson left to take the Eagles head coaching job, Nagy took over as the Chiefs OC. The pair also worked together in Philadelphia under Reid. From 2009-2012, Pederson worked as an Eagles offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach. Over the same period, Nagy was a coaching intern, coaches’ assistant and offensive quality control coach.

The Eagles fired Pederson after Week 17 of the 2020 season, when he made the controversial decision to pull rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfield. In his five years as an NFL head coach, Pederson compiled a 42-37-1 record.

