Report: Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

With the surprise news that the Dolphins had fired Brian Flores, after back-to-back winning seasons in Miami, he immediately became one of the buzziest head coaching candidates on the market. According to a new report, the Bears will get in on the action too.

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.



After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The Bears wasted no time, with news of the upcoming interview breaking just one day after Flores and former Bears head coach Matt Nagy were fired.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge mentioned Flores as a potential candidate in his list of coaches the Bears could interview.

“2021 was a rocky season for the Dolphins as they entered Week 1 with playoff expectations and beat the Patriots, but then lost seven straight games,” Hoge wrote. “Amazingly, they then won seven straight games to turn their season around. Apparently the roller coaster ride led to some friction, as Flores reportedly lost a power struggle with management.”

One Flores decision that also drew criticism from around the NFL was how he handled Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie season. Flores slowly worked Tagovailoa into the starting rotation, similar to how the Bears worked Justin Fields into specific packages in Week 1 this year. But when Tagovailoa struggled in Week 10 against the Broncos, Flores pulled him for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. He named Tagovailoa the starter going forward, but when the rookie QB struggled again in Week 15, Flores pulled him again in favor of some Fitz Magic.

The biggest point in Flores’ favor was his work in turning around the Dolphins defense, which ranked dead last in points allowed in 2019, but improved to No. 6 in points allowed in 2020. Last season, they regressed slightly, sliding to No. 16.

Flores comes from Bill Belichick’s coaching tree. Before accepting the head coaching job with the Dolphins, he spent 11 seasons on Belichick’s staff with the Patriots.

Flores ended his Dolphins career with a 24-25 record.

