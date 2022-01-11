Report: Bears to interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for GM job

Report: Bears interested in Colts' Ed Dodds for open GM job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears like what they've seen from the Indianapolis Colts.

Chicago reportedly has requested to interview Indy's assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their open general manager position after firing Ryan Pace. This followed reports that the team wants to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their open head coaching job.

The #Bears requested an interview with #Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their GM job, source said.



One of the NFL's most respected scouts, Dodds has turned down other GM opportunities. This could be the year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian are conducting the Bears' GM search.

Dodds has worked with the Colts since 2017, and he was promoted to assistant GM in 2018. Before moving to Indy, Dodds spent 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks as they built up a championship roster. He drew interest from the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers for their vacant GM jobs last season before remaining with the Colts.

After firing Pace on Monday, the Bears reportedly have requested interviews with four candidates -- Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.