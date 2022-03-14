Report: Bears have been interested in WR Christian Kirk for awhile

As the Chicago Bears approach free agency, they have a number of pressing needs to address, including wide receiver. The goal is to build around quarterback Justin Fields, which means surrounding him with weapons.

One report indicated that Chicago has shown interest in Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. But he’s far from the only big-play wideout the Bears are interested in.

According to Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable, the Bears have been showing interest in wide receiver Christian Kirk “for weeks now.”

Kirk, 25, has emerged as one of the more intriguing wide receivers set to hit the free agent market this week. Kirk, a former second-round pick in 2018, is coming off a career year with Arizona where he had 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He’s the kind of playmaking receiver the Bears want to surround Fields with.

Given a relatively underwhelming wide receiver market, Kirk could garner a hefty contract in free agency.

The Chicago Bears have been interested in Christian Kirk for weeks now. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 13, 2022

The Bears are slated to have around $36.9 million in salary cap space following some recent moves, including trading Khalil Mack and releasing Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman.

Which means Chicago has the money to target some playmakers for Fields in free agency. Perhaps Kirk is one of them.

