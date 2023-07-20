Report: Bears interested in signing free agent cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus weren’t shy when they were asked about free agents who are still on the market and may be able to help the team. The Bears are still open for business.

Many expected those comments to mean the team would be in on one of the defensive ends still looking for a team, or that the Bears would add some depth on the offensive line. Instead, they could be adding to a position that’s already perceived as a strength.

Jaguars and Bears are among teams that have inquired on free agent corner Arthur Maulet, who requested and was granted his release from Pittsburgh in May. Maulet -- who had 59 tackles, two sacks and an INT last year --- is weighing options and plan to be with a team for camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2023

The Bears seem to be set at cornerback with Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon expected to start. They have intriguing young depth with players like Kindle Vildor, Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell and Terell Smith all fighting for spots. That’s why some thought the team would be more likely to subtract at cornerback rather than add.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Maulet is a six-year NFL vet with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to his name. Typically the Bears want more takeaway production than that from their corners, but Maulet has racked up 183 tackles in his career and hitting the ball carrier is a must for Eberflus’ defensive backs.

The Bears report to training camp on July 25.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.