Report: Bears interested in Mark Ingram as potential Jordan Howard replacement originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It appears the Bears and Packers will be competing for at least one free agent again this offseason.

As the Jordan Howard trade rumors continue, the two NFC North rivals may have their eye on the same running back on the open market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that both teams are expressing interest in former New Orleans Saints first-round pick Mark Ingram.

The Saints are also interested in bringing him back, but Ingram might be looking for a bigger role on a new team.

Ryan Pace was in the Saints' front office when they drafted Ingram in 2011, and they were on the same side for four seasons, so the Bears general manager should know what he would be getting into, better than most.

The 29-year-old had a down year after missing the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension, but he could still command a contract in the $4-6 million per year range.

The other obstacle for Chicago is finding a new home for Howard, who might not have a ton of value on the trade market.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.



