Report: Bears interested in free agent cornerback Steven Nelson

Report: Bears linked to another former starting cornerback

The Bears may add some extra competition to the cornerbacks room this season. According to Jeremy Fowler, the team has reached out to free agent Steven Nelson’s camp.

Cornerback Steven Nelson’s market has been strong since becoming a free agent. Nelson has interest and has heard from 14 teams including #Texans #Bears #Eagles #Bengals and #Bills, per source. He continues to be patient waiting for right fit and opportunity. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 12, 2021

Nelson has spent six years in the league between Kansas City and Pittsburgh. After going interception-less his first three seasons, Nelson picked off seven passes in his last three seasons. He’s only missed two starts since the beginning of 2018, too.

Cornerback is one of the position groups with the most question marks heading into the 2021 season. First, the Bears need to find a replacement for Kyle Fuller. Then, they need to address their starting nickel corner as well. The team seems high on Kindle Vildor, decided to re-sign Artie Burns after he missed all of last season with a knee injury that he suffered in training camp, plus added veteran Desmond Trufant, so there will be plenty of competition.

“Yeah, you know, that’s one thing that we want to create in the room anyway is competition,” said Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend. “That makes everyone better. There’s no room for complacency. But I do like the type of pieces that’s here to compete... you have some guys that have experience, you have some young guys that can come in and compete, and you have some injured guys that’s trying to still improve themselves as well. It’s going to create a good competition, battle, and that’s only going to make those guys better.”

