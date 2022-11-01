Report: Bears have inquired about Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne’s availability

The Chicago Bears have traded linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn over the last week. And, according to one report, GM Ryan Poles might not be done with trade activity ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Poles is only shopping players.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the Bears have inquired about the availability of Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, who’s been rumored to be on the trade block.

The Chicago Bears are among the teams who have called New England about Bourne’s availability in a trade, according to a source. Chicago needs wide receiver help but is otherwise selling off assets such as edge defender Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith in trades. It would help to get a player like Bourne in the building now to give him half of a season and the offseason to work with quarterback Justin Fields. One source did cast doubt that the Patriots ultimately would be willing to part ways with Bourne.”

The Bears have some gaping holes on offense, including at receiver. Darnell Mooney has been the only reliable option for quarterback Justin Fields. There have been too many dropped balls this season, which has contributed to the struggles in the passing game.

Last season, Bourne had 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns with the Patriots. But his usage took a dip this season. Although, he’s seen a steady uptick in snap counts over the last few weeks.

As Kyed noted, it’s unknown whether New England would part ways with Bourne. But if Chicago did acquire him, it would give Fields a young, playmaker at receiver.

If this were to pass, it wouldn’t be the first trade between the Bears and Patriots this year. Chicago recently traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for former New England wideout N’Keal Harry this offseason.

