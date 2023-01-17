Report: Bears' Ian Cunningham gets second interview with Titans

Report: Cunningham gets second interview with Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tennessee Titans lined up a second interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo.

And Bears general manager told media on Tuesday that Cunningham would be a huge loss, even though he knew it would eventually happen.

The silver lining is Poles also noted he already has a succession plan in mind.

Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Cunningham also interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals general manager job. The Cardinals are at a transition point after the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim decided to "step away from his position in order to focus on his health."

Similarly to the Bears' offseason in 2022, Arizona is looking to hire a general manager and a head coach at the same time.

The Cardinals have already decided to hire Mike Ossenfort, the former player of personnel for the Titans, coincidentally.

It could be poor timing for the Bears if Cunningham is pried away, so Poles preparing for it is reassuring. The Bears head into the offseason with the most cap space of any team in the NFL, by a substantial margin, and a lot of holes to fill. It will also be a pivotal draft as the Bears own the No. 1 overall pick. Do they keep it or trade it?

Surely the Bears and Poles are hoping Cunningham sticks around, while also hoping he gets an opportunity he deserves -- just maybe next spring.

Cunningham was hired by Bears' general manager Ryan Poles to be his "right-hand man." The two are a bonded duo, having spent countless hours together on recruiting trips and in draft war rooms, and lived together when they each started at Halas Hall.

Before the Bears, Cunningham spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting as the director of college scouting before moving up to the director of player personnel by 2021. He helped Howie Roseman develop the Eagles into the best team in the NFL today.

Keeping Cunningham could be crucial to the Bears' offseason.

