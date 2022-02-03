Report: Bears are hiring Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is busy assembling his coaching staff, which has featured some highly respected names from around the NFL.

After hiring offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams among others, the Bears have finally found their quarterbacks coach for Justin Fields.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach. Janocko served in the same role with the Vikings last season.

But Janocko’s experience extends beyond coaching quarterbacks. He’s also coached wide receivers (2020) and offensive line (2017-19) during his time in Minnesota, which gives him a plethora of offensive coaching experience.

Together with Getsy, Janocko will be responsible for developing Fields.

#Bears are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as QB coach. He served in that role with #Vikings last season and has coached receivers (during Justin Jefferson's explosive rookie season) and O-line. Well rounded background should be helpful. He and OC Luke Getsy have ties to Pitt. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 3, 2022

Aside from Getsy, Williams and now Janocko, the Bears have also hired Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach, Chris Morgan as offensive line coach and Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach.

Here’s a look at the coaching staff Eberflus has assembled so far, which will be updated as hirings and reports are announced:

