Report: Bears hire Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach

The Bears coaching staff continues to come together, less than a week after GM Ryan Poles hired him to become the team’s next head coach. The latest move was initially reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears continue to fill out their staff, hiring former #Giants WRs coach Tyke Tolbert as their new WRs coach and passing game coordinator, sources say. A very respected assistant who excels at developing talent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

Tolbert has 19 years worth of experience coaching the position at the NFL level. Most recently he’s worked as the wide receivers coach for the Giants. Tolbert has held that position since 2018. Before that, he was the Broncos WRs coach, from 2011-2017. Tolbert led the same position group for the Panthers in 2010, the Bills from 2004-2009 and the Cardinals in 2003.

Tolbert has had a hand in developing many notable wide receivers early in their careers, like Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Emmanuel Sanders, Lee Evans, Eric Decker and Darius Slayton.

He’s been a part of one Super Bowl championship, winning with the Broncos after the 2015 season.

The Bears have already hired an offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy and an offensive line coach in Chris Morgan.

