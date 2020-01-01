Report: Bears hire Juan Castillo as offensive line coach

The Bears fired four coaches Tuesday. They hired at least one coach Wednesday.

Juan Castillo will replace Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Castillo did not coach in 2019 following his dismissal from the Bills after the 2018 season. He has spent 24 seasons as an NFL assistant, including 18 in Philadelphia.

Castillo worked with Matt Nagy for five seasons in Philadelphia.

Castillo has a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in football. He was the Eagles’ offensive line coach for 13 seasons, the Ravens’ offensive line coach for three seasons and the Bills’ offensive line coach for two seasons.

The Bears also dismissed offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo on Tuesday.