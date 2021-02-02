Report: Bears to hire former safety Mike Adams as assistant defensive backs coach

Long-time NFL safety Mike Adams is returning to the league in a coaching role.

According to Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Adams as an assistant defensive backs coach.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Houston Texans. Now he’ll work alongside another long-time NFL defensive back in Deshea Townsend, who is the team’s primary secondary coach.

Adams made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 during a three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts. A former undrafted free agent out of Delaware, Adams initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004 and spent three seasons with the team. He would play four years for the Cleveland Browns and two more for the Denver Broncos before making it to the Pro Bowl for the first time a decade into his career.

Adams would play 15 seasons in the NFL with a two-year run with the Carolina Panthers and six games with the Texans in 2019.

Adams’ addition to the staff helps fill the void created from Vic Fangio’s retirement as defensive coordinator with Sean Desai being promoted to take over the head defensive job. Desai had previously been the Bears’ safeties coach.

