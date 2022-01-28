Report: Bears head coach Matt Eberflus linked to Packers staff

Report: Eberflus may look to Packers for coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have their GM in Ryan Poles, and now their head coach too, with Matt Eberflus. But their work is far from done as they fill out the rest of the front office and coaching staff. There will be many more names and many more interviews in the coming days. One of the first names to surface on Friday comes from a division rival.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend. Chicago will be open-minded. But a name to watchâ€”Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. There's a relationship there, and Eberflus could offer Getsy play-calling, which he won't get in GB.



Getsy's been in demand. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Getsy has seven years worth of experience coaching at the NFL level, all with the Packers. He initially joined the team in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016. After a brief stint working as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2018, Getsy returned to Green Bay in 2019 as their quarterbacks coach. He was promoted again to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2020.

If Eberflus wants to make Getsy his offensive coordinator, the Packers wouldn’t be able to stop him from leaving, per an NFL rule adopted in 2020. Unless, of course, they decide to make him their own offensive coordinator. The Packers’ previous offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left Green Bay to become the Broncos’ next head coach.

There’s also the possibility that Hackett brings Getsy with him to Denver. While nothing has been reported on that front, the Broncos did interview Getsy for their head coaching vacancy before deciding to hire Hackett.

