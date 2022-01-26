Report: Bears head coach hire 'should be coming soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears brought in new general manager Ryan Poles for his second interview with the team, they didn’t let him out of the building. They hired him the same day, and Poles immediately got to work the head coach hiring process. Now it sounds like the decision to hire a new leader in the locker room could come equally quickly.

From NFL Now: The #Bears have two of their three finalists in the building today and a decision should be coming soon... pic.twitter.com/JvmiEOIkLa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

“That feels to me, just general feel, like the closest to getting done,” said Ian Rapoport about the Bears head coaching search on NFL Network. “The Chicago Bears have two strong candidates in the building today… Also, Jim Caldwell, the former Lions head coach, was in the building yesterday for a second interview.

“Those are the finalists, so presumably now that the Chicago Bears have a general manager in Ryan Poles, he conducted yesterday’s interview, gonna conduct these interviews today, a decision should be coming soon.”

The other two finalists set to interview on Wednesday are Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Both Quinn and Eberflus have gone through preliminary, virtual interviews with the team. But this will presumably be their first time speaking to Poles about the job, and it will be their first in-person interviews.

