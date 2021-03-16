The Bears are having trade discussions with other teams about receiver Anthony Miller, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that the slot receiver is “likely to be dealt.”

Miller is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $1.2 million with a $1.7 million cap number.

The Bears made Miller a second-round choice in 2018.

In his three seasons, Miller has played 47 games with 17 starts. He has made 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His yards per catch dipped to 9.9 last season after he averaged 12.7 per reception in his first two seasons combined.

Report: Bears having trade discussions with other teams about Anthony Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk