Report: Bears had pre-draft meeting with Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield

The Chicago Bears overhauled their linebacker group after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears have a huge need at inside linebacker as free-agent acquisitions Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams are set to hit free agency. Right now, undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn, who shined in his brief stint, and Sterling Weatherford are the only linebackers under contract heading into 2023.

Naturally, linebacker is going to be a focal point this offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles could find another difference maker in the NFL draft. And Chicago is already doing its homework.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Bears met with Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield at the Tropical Bowl this week, where the five-year contributor was a popular name.

Per Fowler, Hollifield also met with the Steelers, Dolphins and Jaguars.

LB Dax Hollifield (VA Tech) has been a popular name at the Tropical Bowl this week. Versatile second level defender that’s shown improvement in coverage, he’s met with the Steelers, Dolphins, Bears, and Jaguars, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 20, 2023

Hollifield, who is 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, was a key contributor during his five seasons at Virginia Tech. He totaled 349 tackles, which ranks fourth all-time in program history.

In his senior season, Hollifield led the Hokies with 82 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 11 starts.

Hollifield is a name to keep an eye on in the later rounds or as an undrafted free agent.

