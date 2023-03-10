Report: Bears GM Ryan Poles wanted DJ Moore in trade with Panthers

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of free agency in trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul that includes wide receiver DJ Moore.

General manager Ryan Poles turned the first overall pick into two first round picks (No. 9, 2024 first-rounder) and two second round picks (No. 61, 2025 second rounder). He also managed to land a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields.

According to Jeff Hughes of DaBearsBlog, the Panthers were looking to offer a 2025 first-round pick in addition to the two first-round and second-round selections. But Poles wanted Moore in the trade. He got his way.

What I’m told: Carolina wanted to add a 2025 first. Poles wanted DJ Moore. Poles didn’t budge. Carolina did. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 10, 2023

Moore has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his first five seasons in the NFL, and he’s everything Chicago has been looking for in a No. 1 receiver for Fields.

This is a potential franchise-altering offseason for the Bears, one where they need to build around Fields. Poles kickstarted that with the acquisition of Moore ahead of free agency. Now, it’s time to address the trenches, where protecting Fields is another focal point.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire