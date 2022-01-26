Report: Bears GM Ryan Poles to interview Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus

Report: New Bears GM Poles to interview Quinn, Eberflus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles is wasting no time getting to work at Halas Hall. Not even 24 hours into his new gig, reports have emerged that he’s already set to interview two more candidates for the head coaching vacancy.

Coltsâ€™ DC Matt Eberflus and Cowboysâ€™ DC Dan Quinn both are scheduled to be in Chicago on Wednesday to meet with new Bearsâ€™ GM Ryan Poles, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

Both Quinn and Eberflus have gone through preliminary, virtual interviews with the team. But this will presumably be their first time speaking to Poles about the job, and it will be their first in-person interviews.

Quinn currently works as the Cowboys defensive coordinator. While Dak Prescott and the offense dominated headlines in Dallas, Quinn’s defense was a huge part of the team’s success this season. The team ranked seventh in the league in points surrendered in 2021, and 19th in yards surrendered. Quinn also helped rookie linebacker Micah Parsons put together an incredible 13 sack season, which earned Parsons Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

He had one head coaching opportunity prior to his time in Dallas, leading the Falcons from 2015-2020. Atlanta made it to the Super Bowl in his second season with the team, but they were on the wrong end of Tom Brady’s spectacular 28-3 comeback, and things went downhill from there. The Falcons did go 10-6 the next season, but they lost in the Divisional Round to the eventual champion Eagles. Quinn was fired by the Falcons after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

Quinn was perhaps most successful during his time working as the Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-14, when he led the dominant Legion of Boom. Under Quinn, the Seahawks defense led the league in points allowed, and yards allowed in both 2013 and 2014. They also propelled Seattle to two Super Bowl appearances, one of which they won.

Interestingly, Quinn was a head coach target for former Bears GM Ryan Pace when he took the job in 2015. But the team eventually hired John Fox, and Quinn took the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job.

Eberflus has worked as the Colts defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. With Frank Reich running the offense in Indianapolis, it’s been Eberflus largely handling the revitalization of the Colts defense over that time. He’s earned praise for instilling a strong culture of swarming to the ball, creating takeaways and preventing big plays.

Before moving to Indianapolis, Eberflus worked as the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-2017, and passing game coordinator from 2016-17. Between his time in Dallas and Indy, Eberflus has helped groom some of the best linebackers in the game, including Darius Leonard, Sean Lee. He’s worked with other greats, like DeMarcus Ware, too.

The Bears announced on Monday that Poles met with Jim Caldwell, bringing the number of head coaching finalists up to three.

