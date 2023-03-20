Report: Bears GM Ryan Poles thought there was opportunity to trade back twice in top 10

The Chicago Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers involving the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft ahead of free agency. The Bears landed two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore in exchange for the top selection.

It’s a win-win for both sides. But before the trade came to be, there were many who wondered if Chicago could trade back twice inside the top 10, especially given there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams and only four top quarterback prospects.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Poles had “significant” conversations with the Houston Texans to trade back to No. 2, which could’ve allowed Poles to trade back again with the Panthers at No. 9.

But, ultimately, Poles felt the need to pull the trigger when he did, and you have to believe Moore made it an easy call.

“I thought there was an opportunity to do something historically pretty cool with a trade from one to two and two to nine,” Poles told King. “That had potential to add more draft capital this year, and then the possibility that you’re sitting on three ones in the following year. That had my attention. But my gut told me to trigger on it now. At the combine, I thought those quarterbacks did an outstanding job in their interview process. A lot of teams felt really good about some of those guys, but as you get further away from the combine, maybe there’s a bad pro day or something that turns teams off.”

Sure, the Bears could’ve acquired additional draft picks. But what’s to say everything pans out the way it has if a deal doesn’t get done when it does? It doesn’t sound like the Texans were willing to trade for the No. 1 pick ahead of free agency, and the Panthers ultimately were.

While there will be plenty harping on the fact that Chicago could’ve gotten more had they waited, the Bears’ trade with the Panthers is a huge win for Poles. Not only did they get three additional draft picks — on top of ninth overall — but they landed a No. 1 wideout in Moore.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire