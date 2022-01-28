Report: Bears GM Ryan Poles targeting Eagles for front office job

Report: Poles looks to Eagles for front office candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have their GM in Ryan Poles, and their head coach in Matt Eberflus. Now reports are emerging about possible hires to fill out the rest of the front office and coaching staff. The latest comes out of Philadelphia.

NFL SOURCES tell @caplannfl and @GeoffMosherNFL: New #Bears GM Ryan Poles expected to target #Eagles dir. of player personnel Ian Cunningham for high-ranking front office job in Chicago.



Cunningham, whoâ€™s been with Eagles for five years, and Poles are said to be close. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 27, 2022

It’s unclear what job Cunningham may assume if he joins Poles’ front office. He currently works as the Eagles director of player personnel. In that role, Cunningham “oversees the college scouting department while also doing crossover work on the pro scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown,” per the Eagles.

Cunningham comes from a scouting background. He joined the Ravens front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008, then was promoted to an area scout in 2013. Two years later the team added another area to his purview.

In 2017, Cunningham left Baltimore for Philadelphia to take their director of college scouting job. In 2019 he was promoted to assistant director of player personnel.

Cunningham is also a former offensive lineman, like Poles. Cunningham started 31 games for the Virginia Cavaliers. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2008, but didn’t make the final roster, prompting him to join the Ravens front office.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!