Report: Bears GM Ryan Pace, HC Matt Nagy expected to attend Alabama QB Mac Jones’ pro day

The Chicago Bears have been closely monitoring quarterbacks this offseason, and one name that has been mentioned as a possibility in the NFL draft is Alabama’s Mac Jones, who is set to have his second pro day workout on Tuesday.

According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are expected to be among those Bears representatives in attendance at Jones’ second pro day workout.

The Bears have been linked to Jones during this pre-draft process given their need at the quarterback position and how the top-two prospects in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson aren’t likely options for Chicago at No. 20.

The interest has been mutual as Jones confirmed that he’s already met with the Bears during this pre-draft process, where he raved about it being “a really great meeting.”

“We just talked football for an hour straight,” Jones said Monday. “That’s the best type of meeting for me — just talking ball. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to them more and see where that relationship heads.”

Then again, Pace and Nagy attending Jones’ pro day doesn’t mean much. After all, the Bears sent Pace and head coach John Fox to Deshaun Watson’s pro day, and we know that Chicago didn’t take a good look at him during the draft process. It was Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes, who had private workouts with the Bears, that were actually on their radar.

We’ll see if Chicago’s interest in Jones is legit moving forward in this pre-draft process.

