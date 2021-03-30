Report: Bears GM Ryan Pace, HC Matt Nagy expected to attend Alabama QB Mac Jones’ pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears have been closely monitoring quarterbacks this offseason, and one name that has been mentioned as a possibility in the NFL draft is Alabama’s Mac Jones, who is set to have his second pro day workout on Tuesday.

According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are expected to be among those Bears representatives in attendance at Jones’ second pro day workout.

The Bears have been linked to Jones during this pre-draft process given their need at the quarterback position and how the top-two prospects in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson aren’t likely options for Chicago at No. 20.

The interest has been mutual as Jones confirmed that he’s already met with the Bears during this pre-draft process, where he raved about it being “a really great meeting.”

“We just talked football for an hour straight,” Jones said Monday. “That’s the best type of meeting for me — just talking ball. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to them more and see where that relationship heads.”

Then again, Pace and Nagy attending Jones’ pro day doesn’t mean much. After all, the Bears sent Pace and head coach John Fox to Deshaun Watson’s pro day, and we know that Chicago didn’t take a good look at him during the draft process. It was Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes, who had private workouts with the Bears, that were actually on their radar.

We’ll see if Chicago’s interest in Jones is legit moving forward in this pre-draft process.

List

An updated look at the Chicago Bears' 2021 opponents

Recommended Stories

  • Notre Dame's Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah On Verge Of History

    In the NFL Draft to be held April 29-May 1, Owusu-Koramoah is projected to become the first Notre Dame linebacker selected in the first round since College Football Hall of Fame inductee Bob Crable in 1982. Jaylon Smith in 2016 was a lock until a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl versus Ohio State dropped him to the second round. The first Notre Dame player “officially” listed as a linebacker in the NFL Draft was Myron Pottios, the No. 19 player taken 60 years ago in 1961.

  • Ryan Day says Justin Fields “checks all the boxes” as an NFL prospect

    Justin Fields is expected to hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft. The only question is: How high in the first round the Ohio State quarterback will go? Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson are likely go in the first two choices. The 49ers traded up to No. [more]

  • Marcus Cannon's trade to Texans was 'dream come true' for ex-Patriots OL

    Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon sounds pretty excited about his new opportunity with the Houston Texans.

  • Matthew Stafford: QBs have ‘played at a high level’ under Sean McVay

    Matthew Stafford said he feels "reenergized" with this move from Detroit to Los Angeles.

  • Matt Breida won’t “go around pouting and complaining about carries”

    Running back Matt Breida had at least 126 touches during his first three seasons in the NFL, but a trade sending him to the 49ers to the Dolphins last year was followed by a big drop is usage. Breida had 68 touches in Miami and he didn’t find a landing spot in free agency that [more]

  • Difficulties in forecasting kept Lions from tagging and trading Kenny Golladay

    In the last few years, there have been a number of NFL teams that have used the franchise tag on players and then traded them to other teams for a bigger return than letting them leave as free agents provides through the compensatory draft pick system. Before this year’s tags were handed out, there was [more]

  • How Jimmy Garoppolo reacted when Kyle Shanahan explained 49ers trade

    Garoppolo was disappointed to learn the news, but he remained professional.

  • Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns gets emotional boost from dad attending first game since mom's death

    Karl Towns Sr. attends first Timberwolves game since wife's heartbreaking death from coronavirus shocked family.

  • Cameron Sutton: I’m ready for opportunity for bigger role with Steelers

    Cornerback Cameron Sutton didn’t know what would happen with Mike Hilton or Steven Nelson when he decided to re-sign with the Steelers earlier this month, but he knew he was “coming in” to compete for a full-time starting job regardless of who else was around. Sutton won’t have to compete with either Hilton or Nelson. [more]

  • Jameis Winston looking to add more “game manager” traits to his play

    The phrase “game manager” for a quarterback can be viewed as a derogatory term. It gives off a sense that a quarterback can’t make the big plays required to propel him team to be truly successful. However, when you’re Jameis Winston and the last time you were a full-time starter you had 30 interceptions, adding [more]

  • Bengals could net notable compensatory draft pick for losing Carl Lawson in free agency

    The Cincinnati Bengals could gain for losing Carl Lawson in free agency.

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Bristol dirt weekend set to return for 2022 NASCAR season

    NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.