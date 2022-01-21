Chicago Bears' GM candidate Joe Schoen hired by New York Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the Chicago Bears' general manager candidates is off the market.

The New York Giants announced that they have hired the Buffalo Bills' Joe Schoen to be their next general manager. Schoen interviewed with the Bears on Jan. 17.

Welcome to Big Blue, Joe. We have hired Joe Schoen as our new GM



Details: https://t.co/ZzVE82QHNj pic.twitter.com/aKFgDCq4RS — New York Giants (@Giants) January 21, 2022

Schoen, 42, has been assistant general manager of the Bills since joining the organization in 2017, helping to end the team's 17-year playoff drought.

Schoen's 20-year NFL career began with the Carolina Panthers, starting as a ticket office intern in 2000 and advancing to a scout. After working in the scouting department for the Miami Dolphins, Schoen spent four seasons as the team's director of player personnel before joining the Bills.

Schoen, 42, was one of nine candidates considered by the Giants. He emerged as one of three finalists, joining San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Schoen will replace Dave Gettleman, who retired after the Giants went 19-46 during his four-year tenure.

An Indiana native, Schoen played football at DePauw University, serving as the team's quarterback as a freshman before spending his final three years as a wide receiver.