Report: Bears are front runners to land Carson Wentz

One of the biggest storylines over the last week or so has been the Indianapolis Colts’ interest in a potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but it seems they may not be the front runners.

As it has been reported throughout the sweepstakes for Wentz, the Colts have some competition with the Chicago Bears. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he believes the Bears now the front runners to land the 28-year-old signal-caller.

“I think Chicago is the front runner [Monday] morning,” Breer told Cowherd. “It’s pretty clear at this point the Bears have pushed harder than the Colts to get Carson Wentz. The Eagles are probably going to get their best return for Carson Wentz from Chicago.”

The Eagles are likely going to roll with the best offer they get, regardless of who it is from. This doesn’t seem like a Matthew Stafford situation where the organization wants to do right by the player. And Wentz doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he’s at the mercy of the Eagles.

The Colts have shown interest in trading for Wentz given their need at quarterback and the familiarity he has with Frank Reich, but it’s also evident that Chris Ballard isn’t going to overpay just fill the position.

It should be noted that the Colts could still be the ones to acquire Wentz. The Eagles may decide to take the Colts’ offer given how unpredictable the league is.

You can listen to the full interview with Breer below. He begins talking about the Wentz situation at the 37:30 mark.





