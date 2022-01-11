Report: Bears, former Texans GM Rick Smith have 'mutual interest'

Report: 'Mutual interest' with Bears, former Texans GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And the beat goes on. The Bears expanded on their lengthy list of head coach and general manager interview wishlist on Tuesday, as another name emerged from the numerous reports.

The Bears, according to a source, have former Texans GM Rick Smith on their list of GM candidates to talk to here soon. The interest is mutual. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 11, 2022

Rick Smith hasn’t worked in an NFL front office since 2017, when he took a leave of absence from acting as Texans general manager/EVP of football operations to be with his wife, who was battling breast cancer. The Texans hired Smith as general manager in 2006, then gave him the additional EVP title in 2012.

Over his tenure, Smith had a great track record with first-round picks, selecting J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Mario Williams, Jadeveon Clowney, Duane Brown, Brian Cushing and Whitney Mercilus.

But Smith had some blunders as well. Two of the biggest busts were hiring Bill O’Brien (the man who eventually traded away DeAndre Hopkins), and signing QB Brock Osweiler to a four-year $72 million deal, then giving the Browns a second-round pick to take Osweiler off his hands one year later.

Before Houston, Smith worked as the Broncos director of pro personnel from 2000-2005.

