Report: Bears fire RB coach David Walker

It's not at the level of the one that the Raiders announced early on Wednesday morning, but the Bears have also reportedly made a change to their coaching staff.

TheAthletic.com reports that the Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker. The report indicates that the change was not prompted by football matters because the team's human resources department was involved in the decision, but no further details are included.

Walker joined the Bears along with head coach Matt Eberflus in 2022. He had previous stints as the running backs coach for the Lions and Colts.

It's the second time that the Bears have parted ways with an assistant coach this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned early in the season and Eberflus has been handling the coordinator duties since his departure.