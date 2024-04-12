Report: Bears file property tax appeal for Arlington Heights site

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are seeking a $7.2 million refund in a property tax appeal for the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears filed the request with the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.

While the team recently pivoted to a potential lakefront stadium plan, they still own the site.

Recently, the Bears and three school districts hit a roadblock over short-term property taxes in Arlington Heights.

The village released its proposal from late February presented to both the Bears and the school districts. A figure less than the Cook County Board of Review landed on, which was about $9 million, according to Arlington Heights.

In the village’s proposal, the Bears would pay $6.3 million for 2023 and $3.6 million in 2024.

Gov. Pritzker addresses Bears’ plans for domed stadium along Chicago lakefront

The Bears said last month they are planning to provide more than $2 billion in private funding to build a publicly-owned domed stadium and park space along the lakefront in Chicago.

The proposal would tear down Soldier Field, except for the famous colonnades honoring veterans, and build a domed stadium just south of where Soldier Field currently sits.

