REPORT: Bears fear Tarik Cohen suffered torn ACL vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears signed running back Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension on Sept. 20, and now, just one week later, the do-it-all offensive weapon may have been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday after the Bears’ Week 3 30-26 win over the Falcons that it’s feared Cohen suffered the severe knee injury.

Bears fear that RB Tarik Cohen tore his ACL today, per source. Upcoming tests to confirm the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020





Cohen will undergo more tests in the coming days, but early reports like this are usually accurate.

Cohen suffered the injury when a Falcons defender was pushed into his lower leg on a punt return late in the game.

Cohen, whose new deal is for three years and $17.3 million, was replaced by David Montgomery, who assumed a three-down role during Chicago’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Cohen’s injury will likely increase the urgency for Allen Robinson to sign a new deal. Robinson is playing on an expiring contract and is putting his body at risk every week that he takes the field without an extension.